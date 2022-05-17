Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys 40,700 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. RedBall Acquisition accounts for 0.2% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

