Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

GS traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $312.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.