Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072,358. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

