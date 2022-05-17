Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLDP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

