Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Origin Materials stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 60,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,053. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $906.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.85 and a quick ratio of 61.85.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.