Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,425 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,947,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. 1,445,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,622,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

