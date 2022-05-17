Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOTU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 55,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,489. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.87.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

