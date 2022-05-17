Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.49. 323,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,266. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 127.49% and a negative net margin of 328.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

