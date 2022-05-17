MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 2.6%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 255,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.
About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.