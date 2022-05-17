Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.65) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 224.88 ($2.77).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.24).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

