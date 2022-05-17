MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

MTZ stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

