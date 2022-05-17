Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.86. 2,801,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

