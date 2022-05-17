Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,353. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

