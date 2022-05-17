Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,844,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,151,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,654,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.