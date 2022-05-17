Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $5.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of SIEN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 558.76%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

