Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $5.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
SIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.20.
Shares of SIEN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sientra by 3,231.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
About Sientra (Get Rating)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
