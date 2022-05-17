Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Up 30.1% in April

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 15th total of 318,400 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
