MCDEX One Day Volume Hits $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,182.79 or 0.99980180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00105766 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

