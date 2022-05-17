McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $201,529,000 after buying an additional 579,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,261,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.