McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $25,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $10,952,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $327.83 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.08.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.