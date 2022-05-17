MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,799. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. MDH Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

