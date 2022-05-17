Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Down 28.4% in April

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 41,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $39,057.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 211,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,984. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.78. Medalist Diversified REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

