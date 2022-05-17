Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MDIBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.70 ($12.19) to €11.80 ($12.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

MDIBY opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.