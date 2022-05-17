Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $205,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 842,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

