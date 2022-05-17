MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives $247.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.67.

MKKGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($208.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($229.17) to €225.00 ($234.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. 90,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

