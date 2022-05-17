Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,436 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,085,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,136 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

