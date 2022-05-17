Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCR. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 194,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Metacrine by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 167,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,656. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.04. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. As a group, analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

