MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $393,274.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and $393,274.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00509572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,135.79 or 1.84805101 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,429,984,354 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,030,737 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars.

