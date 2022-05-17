MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Shares Up 0.9%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.
MGM China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)
