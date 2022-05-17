Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $238.60 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,401,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 83,226 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Microsoft by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,272,561 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,653,000 after buying an additional 521,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mass Ave Global Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 185.4% during the first quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. now owns 87,529 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 56,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

