Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of MAA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.55. 774,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

