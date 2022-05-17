MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of June 6, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 108 tractors and 76 trailers.

