Mint Club Market Capitalization Achieves $7.29 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $7.29 million and $2.80 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

