Minter Network Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00508015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,348.46 or 1.80971594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00115483 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008585 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,670,074,407 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

