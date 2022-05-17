Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 75.9% Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 75.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $81,126.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00014012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00514772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,380.15 or 1.84008875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

