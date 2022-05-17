Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.93 million and the lowest is $35.17 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $31.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $141.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $142.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $161.50 million, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $161.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

MITK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,866. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

