Mizuho Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $130.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of FIS opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

