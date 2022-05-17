Model N (NYSE:MODN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

MODN stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 240,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Model N has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Model N’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,524 shares of company stock worth $655,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

