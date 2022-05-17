Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOGO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.
Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.03. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mogo by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mogo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mogo by 53,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.
Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.
