Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOGO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.03. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.03% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mogo by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mogo by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mogo by 53,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

