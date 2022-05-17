Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.26% of Mohawk Industries worth $401,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,599,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $136.59 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $219.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

