Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,072 ($25.54) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,272.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.