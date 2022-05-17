MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ML traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

