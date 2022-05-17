Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $551.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $14.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $417.00. 355,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,132. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.24. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $247,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

