Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CAF opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,378,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 142,365 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

