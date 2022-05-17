Morgan Stanley Cuts Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Experian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,676.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.