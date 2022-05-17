Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.28.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.