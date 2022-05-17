Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $143.77. 70,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

