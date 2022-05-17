Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,586,000 after acquiring an additional 701,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,101,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,220,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. 104,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,463. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

