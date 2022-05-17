Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,292 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 264,447 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,665 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,624 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Shares of EA traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $131.35. 80,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

