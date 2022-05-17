Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.98. The stock had a trading volume of 97,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,311. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.72 and its 200 day moving average is $273.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

