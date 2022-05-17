Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $280.55. 49,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,585. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $200.27 and a one year high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.02. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

